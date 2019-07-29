    • / WORLD

    Death toll rises to 38 in southwest China landslide

    29.07.2019 [16:37]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    As of 11 a.m. Monday, 38 people had been found dead and 13 remained missing after a landslide hit southwest China's Guizhou Province last week, local authorities said, according to Xinhua.

    At 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, a landslide lashed a village in Shuicheng County of the city of Liupanshui, burying 21 houses. Rescue work soon started.

    Rescuers had found 49 people from the site by Monday morning. Among them, 11 injured had been taken to hospitals for treatment, according to the local emergency rescue command.

    Rescue workers are searching for the missing, and disease control personnel have disinfected the area.

