Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC In accordance with the training plan for 2022, a competition for the title of Best Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Platoon was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. “The tasks of detecting toxic substances, conducting radiation, and chemical reconnaissance were fulfilled, as well as the practical and field skills of servicemen in aerosol camouflage during various military operations were improved in the course of the competition,” the ministry said.

