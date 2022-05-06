  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held

    06.05.2022 [10:09]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the training plan for 2022, a competition for the title of Best Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Platoon was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The tasks of detecting toxic substances, conducting radiation, and chemical reconnaissance were fulfilled, as well as the practical and field skills of servicemen in aerosol camouflage during various military operations were improved in the course of the competition,” the ministry said.

     

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [14:17]
    Defense Ministry: Rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire tactical exercises VIDEO
    05.05.2022 [12:41]
    Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff inspects combat readiness of military units stationed in Kalbajar district
    03.05.2022 [16:02]
    Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition
    03.05.2022 [11:17]
    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire
    Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held Defense Ministry: A competition for the title of best radiological, chemical and biological defense platoon was held