Defense Ministry: Armenians keep firing at Azerbaijani residential settlements
05.10.2020 [13:02]
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
“At present, Horadiz city of Fizuli district, the villages of Aghjabadi district, Tartar city and the villages of the district, Goranboy and Goygol districts are being shelled by the Armenian armed forces,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The ministry said that adequate measures are taken against the enemy.
