  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Kalbajar district subjected to fire

    27.07.2021 [18:31]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    “On July 27, at 16:00, Armenian armed forces units in the positions located in Yukhari Shorja and Zarkand villages of Basarkechar district using sniper rifles, assault rifles, and machine guns subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of Zeylik and Yukhari Ayrim villages of Kalbajar district,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The opposing side was suppressed by return fire. The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Kalbajar district subjected to fire
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2021 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Gunashli village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
    26.07.2021 [18:20]
    ‘Information spread by Armenia about allegedly taking place firefight and conducting combat operations in direction of Lachin corridor, Khojavand and Nakhchivan completely unfounded’
    26.07.2021 [10:46]
    Defense Ministry: The Armenian side intensively shelled positions of Azerbaijan Army in Kalbajar district
    25.07.2021 [20:48]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Kalbajar district subjected to fire