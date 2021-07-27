Baku, July 27, AZERTAC “On July 27, at 16:00, Armenian armed forces units in the positions located in Yukhari Shorja and Zarkand villages of Basarkechar district using sniper rifles, assault rifles, and machine guns subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of Zeylik and Yukhari Ayrim villages of Kalbajar district,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. “The opposing side was suppressed by return fire. The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses,” the ministry added.

AZERTAG.AZ : Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Kalbajar district subjected to fire

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter