    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army destroyed artillery pieces of Armenia

    01.10.2020 [13:26]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijani Army have destroyed the Armenian artillery while carrying out counter-offensive measures within its internationally recognized borders in response to the new military aggression of Armenia,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    On September 27, at about 06:00, the Armenian side shelled the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone with large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers.

