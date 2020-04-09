  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Motorized rifle units conduct fire training classes

    09.04.2020 [15:35]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    According to the Combat Training Plan for 2020 approved by the minister of defense, fire training classes are held at various training ranges and training sites equipped with modern equipment, said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense.

    “Servicemen pass tests on the knowledge of the characteristics of weapons, comply with the standards for disassembling and assembling a machine gun, and also improve skills in moving with weapons.

    Military personnel of various categories carries out practical shooting exercises in accordance with relevant standards,” the ministry added.

