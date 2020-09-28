  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: The enemy is warned for the last time

    28.09.2020 [07:53]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    "The city of Tartar has been under fire from the Armenian armed forces units since the morning of September 28," the Ministry of Defense has said.

    "The Ministry of Defense leadership warns the other side for the last time that we will take adequate response measures against them."

