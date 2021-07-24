  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry releases video footages of Sofulu village, Jabrayil district

    24.07.2021 [19:17]

    Baku, July 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Sofulu village of Jabrayil district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

     

