    Draghi back in office after negative COVID-19 test

    27.04.2022 [15:38]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Premier Mario Draghi was able to return to work at his office at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on Wednesday after testing negative for COVID-19, the government said, according to ANSA.

    The premier went into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

