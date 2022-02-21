  • HOMEPAGE
    EU Special Representative for South Caucasus: Glad to be back in Baku

    21.02.2022 [12:27]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    “Glad to be back in Baku”, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar posted on his official Twitter account.

    “Looking forward to discussions tomorrow to follow up on EU engagement and discuss next steps,” Klaar tweeted.

