Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second term in office

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

French President Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated for a second term during a ceremony on Saturday at the Elysée presidential palace, according to Euronews.

Macron was reelected for five years on 24 April in a runoff that saw him beat out far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 guests were invited to the ceremony, where the president of the Constitutional Council read out a formal declaration of the election results.

Macron was be given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, before making a speech in which he promised to leave a legacy of "a more livable planet" and "a stronger France."

The president also promised to find a “fair method” to govern the country and ease social tensions by making the government and parliament work together with unions, associations and other people from the political, economic, social and cultural world.

In his ten minutes speech, President Macron called for "relentless action" for France to become "a more independent nation" and to "live better and to build our own French and European responses to the century's challenges.”