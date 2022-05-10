  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Erling Haaland close to completing Manchester City move from Borussia Dortmund

    10.05.2022 [11:20]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Sources in Belgium have told Sky Sports News that Haaland completed a medical at Hospital Erasme in Brussels on Monday.

    According to Sky Germany, the striker has informed Borussia Dortmund he will leave the club at the end of the season. The release clause on his contract is €75m.

    Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano informed Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week City are ready to activate the striker's release clause.

    The clause stipulates Haaland's transfer fee will have to be paid in one payment, unlike many of the other top transfers that happen in several instalments.

    Some details are still to be finalised for the deal that is expected to be announced later this week.

    Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Dortmund's last game of the season is Saturday's home match against Hertha Berlin.

    AZERTAG.AZ : Erling Haaland close to completing Manchester City move from Borussia Dortmund
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [11:42]
    Paul Pogba 'rejects Manchester City move'
    10.05.2022 [10:16]
    Manchester City beat Newcastle 5-0 to take 3-point lead at top of Premier League
    08.05.2022 [12:14]
    Junior Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals on Day 1 of European Cup
    07.05.2022 [14:36]
    Azerbaijani athletes claim two gold medals in Georgia
    Erling Haaland close to completing Manchester City move from Borussia Dortmund