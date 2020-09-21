  • HOMEPAGE
    FM: Bloody provocation is a clear demonstration of the Armenian government's real intention, which is about continuing the aggression, and not achieving a peace

    21.09.2020 [13:23]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    Press service department of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has made a statement on another provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district.

    The statement reads: “On September 21, 2020, the Armenian armed forces launched another provocation in the direction of the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani international border. As a result, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Mammadov Elshan Ali oglu was killed by the enemy shot.

    Following the recent commentary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on peace and security in the region and the statement of the Armenian Foreign Minister calling for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, this bloody provocation is a clear demonstration of the Armenian government's real intention, which is about continuing the aggression, and not achieving a peace.

    The military-political leadership of Armenia bears all the responsibility for this bloody crime committed by the enemy forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

    May God bless the soul of our Martyr who died for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, protecting the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan!”

