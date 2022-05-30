  • HOMEPAGE
    Finland beat Canada in overtime to win world hockey championship

    30.05.2022 [10:58]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    Sakari Manninen's overtime goal gave hosts Finland a dramatic 4-3 victory over Canada in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, according to BBC.

    Olympic champions Finland seemed set to take victory in regular time after they scored three goals in 10 minutes in the third period to lead 3-1.

    But Canada fought back through goals from Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois before Manninen finally sealed the win.

    The result is revenge for Finland after an overtime loss to Canada in 2021.

    It is Finland's fourth world title and first since 2019.

     

