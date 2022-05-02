  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Ramadan holiday

    02.05.2022 [11:30]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Ramadan holiday.

    The post says: “I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and Muslims of the world on the occasion of Ramadan holiday! I wish all the prayers, wishes and pure intentions made during these blessed holiday days to be accepted. May Allah the Almighty grant good health and happiness to everyone, peace and tranquility to our Motherland!”

