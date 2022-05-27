First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post from bakery in Aghali village of Zangilan district
27.05.2022 [19:38]
Baku, May 27, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post from a bakery in Aghali village of Zangilan district.
AZERTAC presents the post: “Hot tandoor bread for Aghali villagers. May Allah bless every home and every hearth with abundance!”
