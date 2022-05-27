  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post from bakery in Aghali village of Zangilan district

    27.05.2022 [19:38]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post from a bakery in Aghali village of Zangilan district.

    AZERTAC presents the post: “Hot tandoor bread for Aghali villagers. May Allah bless every home and every hearth with abundance!”

     

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post from bakery in Aghali village of Zangilan district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2022 [19:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed intensive orchard in Zangilan district VIDEO
    27.05.2022 [18:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening ceremony of first stage of “Smart Village” project in Zangilan district VIDEO
    27.05.2022 [16:02]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footage from Aghali village, Zangilan district VIDEO
    27.05.2022 [14:39]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared photo from Zangilan district
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post from bakery in Aghali village of Zangilan district