First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Foreign Policy Adviser to Japanese Prime Minister

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Tomohiko Taniguchi.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her confidence that the visit of Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Tomohiko Taniguchi to Azerbaijan will contribute to strengthening the bilateral bonds. Noting that Azerbaijan and Japan celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, the First Vice-President underlined that the two countries enjoy cooperation based on friendship and mutual interest in all spheres. Stressing that Azerbaijan and Japan have successfully developed economic, political and humanitarian cooperation, Mehriban Aliyeva said there is a great potential in these areas. She hailed the activity of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan.

Praising the successful cooperation in the energy sphere, Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that the two large Japanese companies IMPEX and ITOCHU have been operating in Azerbaijan for many years and are actively involved in the development of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil fields. Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President noted that the experience of Japan, which has one of the most developed economies in the world, in information, construction technologies and transport spheres is of great interest.

Highlighting the successful cooperation in the political and economic fields, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed the importance of strengthening relations in the humanitarian area, and noted the significance of this sphere in terms of bringing the two countries` peoples closer to each other. “The close cooperation in the field of culture will contribute to expanding our relationship.” The First Vice-President emphasized the importance of holding reciprocal culture days. Saying that the development of tourism is a priority for the country, Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out that Azerbaijan may hold particular interest for Japanese tourists as a new destination. Speaking about education cooperation, Mehriban Aliyeva said that 20 Azerbaijani students are studying in Japanese universities, and described the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijani ADA University and Japanese Osaka University as a sign of successful cooperation in this sphere.

Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Tomohiko Taniguchi lauded political ties between the two countries. He said that Japan attaches importance to its relations with Azerbaijan. Tomohiko Taniguchi noted that multifaceted cooperation has been established between the two countries in recent years, adding these relations cover a number of areas. He stressed the significance of energy cooperation. Tomohiko Taniguchi said that he has received a lot of information about Azerbaijan during his visit to the country.