First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted a video footage from the gala concert of “ Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page.

The post on her official Instagram page says:

"Thanks God! Almighty God, always protect Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people!

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN”.