    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page

    13.05.2021 [15:05]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted a video footage from the gala concert of “ Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page.

    The post on her official Instagram page says:

    "Thanks God! Almighty God, always protect Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people!

    With deep respect and love,

    Your MEHRIBAN”.

