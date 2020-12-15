Foreign Policy News publishes article by AZERTAC on Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

The US-based Foreign Policy News has published an article by Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, OANA Vice-President Aslan Aslanov highlighting the 44-day Patriotic War for the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The article headlined “President Aliyev’s swift actions delivered Azerbaijan a decisive victory and created new realities in the region” says: “These 44 days irrevocably changed the 30-year-old sorrowful destiny of Karabakh, forever removing the label of forced migrants from the fates of a million people. They made us a victorious nation and created new realities in the region...”

“On 8 November, the day of the liberation of Shusha from the occupation, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Honor, where he paid a tribute of respect to the blessed memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. On the same day, in his address to the people from the Alley of Martyrs, the head of state uttered words that moved our hearts: “... I am happy because I have fulfilled my father's covenant. We have liberated Shusha! This is a great victory! The souls of our martyrs and the national leader are rejoicing today! Congratulations to Azerbaijan! I congratulate Azerbaijanis all over the world!”

“If we look at the numerous conflicts and wars in the world, we can see that it is the stronger side that always has the final say. The most recent example of this is the 44-day Patriotic War of the Azerbaijani people for Karabakh. Over the past 17 years, we have accumulated strength and finally crushed the enemy with an iron fist. The end of the 30 years of occupation and injustice was put in a matter of 44 days. Our strength was demonstrated not only to the enemy. The whole world saw it. Of course, the winner Azerbaijan will grow stronger every day and every year. Its wise President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev will confidently lead our people from one victory to another,” the article stresses.

