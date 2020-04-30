  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Foreign students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners by performing “Sari Gelin” song

    30.04.2020 [12:47]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Second-year students of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Inyama Somtochukwu Chidinma and Ezinne Ezuma Jessica took third place at the XIII Republican Student Creativity Festival “Student Spring” in the nomination “Folk Song”.

    At the festival, co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union, the students performed Azerbaijani legendary folk song “Sari Gelin” (Yellow Bride).

    The jury praised the skillful performance of the Azerbaijani folk song by the foreign students.

    The qualifying stage of the festival, the main purpose of which is to develop creative student teams, organize student exchanges between university clubs, improve the aesthetic education of students and identify talented young people, was held online this year.

    Winners of the festival will be awarded with diplomas and prizes.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Foreign students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners by performing “Sari Gelin” song
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.04.2020 [12:47]
    BHOS rector: Summer schools should be organised at the expense of universities this year
    23.04.2020 [14:59]
    Foreign students of BHOS expressed gratitude to those who are fighting the coronavirus
    23.04.2020 [13:09]
    23 April marks World Book and Copyright Day
    22.04.2020 [13:00]
    Baku Higher Oil School starts accepting students for MBA program
    Foreign students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners by performing “Sari Gelin” song