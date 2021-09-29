Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for visit
29.09.2021 [12:41]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Georgian PM Garibashvili was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
