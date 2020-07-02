  • HOMEPAGE
    Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returns from Afghanistan

    02.07.2020 [19:05]

    Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

    According to the rotation plan, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army returned from Afghanistan to Baku.

    The group has been serving in Afghanistan within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission.

    Currently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of the Azerbaijan Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returns from Afghanistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
