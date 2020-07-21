Hikmat Hajiyev: As soon as Armenia finds itself in a difficult situation, it starts targeting civilian facilities

Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

“As soon as Armenia finds itself in a difficult situation, it starts targeting civilian facilities,” Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told a press conference.

The presidential assistant said that Azerbaijani settlements were targeted yet again. “The Azerbaijani army has suppressed Armenia’s firing points. Unfortunately, a 76-year-old civilian was killed. As a result of decisive measures of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the shelling of the civilian population was stopped. By an order of President Ilham Aliyev, the damage caused to the civilian population and state property is being assessed at the moment.”

“This attack on the part of Armenia ran counter to international documents and agreements. Along with responsibility for these actions committed by Armenia, the military-political leadership of this country also bears criminal responsibility,” Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized.