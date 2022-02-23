Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban awarded golden Order of “My Azerbaijan” international magazine

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has been awarded the golden Order of the international magazine “My Azerbaijan” by the Editorial Board of the publication.

According to the press service of the magazine, PM Viktor Orban received the Order in recognition of his services in the strengthening and developing of bilateral brotherly relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Editor-in-chief of the “My Azerbaijan” international magazine Emil Nasirli welcomed the trend towards broadening Hungary’s cooperation with the Turkic world in general, as well as its parliamentary structure of TURKPA, in which Hungary holds observer status.

“During his tenure as Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban earned great respect among the Azerbaijani citizens, as well as international influence. There is an active political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary. The regular meetings held between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Hungary determine the multidimensional nature of our relations and give impetus to the development of relations in almost all spheres. His contribution to the development of brotherhood and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan,” editor-in-chief Nasirli said.