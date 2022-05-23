  • HOMEPAGE
    IRGC Quds Force member martyred in Tehran

    23.05.2022 [06:12]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    An IRGC Quds Force member Sayyad Khodaei was martyred by two terrorists riding on a motorbike with five bullets in Tehran on Sunday, according to IRNA.

    Khodaei was shot with five bullets and martyred in front of his house in downtown Tehran.

    The assailants were two motorcyclists who are still at large while the security forces are looking for them.

    The assassination was carried out at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street, according to the informed sources.

    In a statement, the IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street by the elements linked to the Global Arrogance.

    Offering condolences to the revered family of the Holy Shrine Defender, the IRGC said that necessary actions have been taken to arrest the perpetrators of the terrorist action.

