Indian Embassy in Baku introduces new Sanskrit learning App, ‘Little Guru’

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

The Indian Embassy in Baku in collaboration with the Azerbaijan University of Languages has organized an online interaction to introduce a new Sanskrit learning app, Little Guru. The online event was attended by the Vice Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Dr. Jala Garibova and other faculty members of the University. Many aspiring Sanskrit learners and academicians participated in the event.

The Little Guru which is the world’s first gamified app for learning Sanskrit, has been developed by the Indian Council of Cultural Relation (ICCR) of Indian collaboration with GamappSportswizz Technologies and was officially launched globally on April 09, 2021 by the ICCR. Sanskrit is one of the oldest languages in the world. Its grammatical structure is highly evolved and is seen by as the most perfectly programmable computer language.

During his inaugural address, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan B. Vanlalvawna gave an overview on the importance of Sanskrit language and its role in building cultural relations between different countries. He highlighted the collaboration of Azerbaijan University of Languages with the Embassy of India in the field of developing language and also in building cultural relations between India and Azerbaijan. Dr. Jala Garibova, the Vice Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Language gave an elaborative speech giving details of the long standing relations and agreements with Embassy of India in propagating language skills in Azerbaijan. She touched upon the role of Hindi Chair provided by the Embassy of India for teaching Hindi language in the University. A short presentation on the Little Guru App was also given by the head of Cultural Wing of Embassy of India which give the details of the way to use this app.

The ‘Little Guru’ App is a subscription based App. The first few lessons are free and subscription kicks in only when the users progress further. The link to download the app on Google Play is: https://bit.ly/3mDhnXo and through App Store is: https://apple.co/3t8tAWv.