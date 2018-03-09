    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    Indonesia's Islamic University of Malang signs MoU with Azerbaijan`s Universities

    09.03.2018 [16:47]

    Indonesia's Islamic University of Malang (UNISMA) signed Memorandum of Understanding with three universities in Azerbaijan, which are Khazar University, Baku Engineering University and Azerbaijan University of Languages.

    The MOU is aimed at strengthening ties between higher education institutions from Indonesia and Azerbaijan. With the MOUs, UNISMA and the three universities in Azerbaijan will begin developing programmes such as joint researches, exchanges of publication, academic conferences, student and academic staff exchanges as well as other programmes of mutual interest.

    "Until now, there have been several cooperation in the field of education between Indonesia and Azerbaijan. The MOUs that were signed between UNISMA and the three universities here in Azerbaijan will enhance not only the quantity of the cooperation, but also its quality," Said Husnan Bey Fananie, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    Rector of UNISMA Masykuri Bakri, during meetings also offered cooperation in the field of multiculturalism studies as well as summer programme to learn Indonesian language and culture.

    Established in 1981, UNISMA is a higher education institution under the Ministry of Research and Technology and Higher Education as well as the Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia that offers various programs in its 10 faculties. UNISMA not only offers a variety of programme ranging from agriculture to social science for bachelor and master degree, but also offers a doctorate degree in Islamic Multiculturalism.

