Indonesian government to allocate $37.5m to help tsunami victims

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The Indonesian government plans to allocate over $37 million to assist those affected by earthquakes and tsunami that hit the country's island of Sulawesi, local media reported on Sunday, citing the Indonesian finance minister.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani revealed that the country's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) has requested nearly 560 billion Indonesian rupiahs ($37.5 million) for emergency relief, the Antara news agency reported.

The requested funds are expected to be allocated later in the day to enable the BNPB to promptly proceed with its work, the agency added.