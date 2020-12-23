International Caspian Energy Investment Forum held

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

The 10th international Caspian Energy Investment Forum took place on December 23. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who fell in the war for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the participants of the forum, Telman Aliyev, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Energy Club, said that "despite the fact that 2020 was difficult for everyone, its results were very encouraging. The brave and glorious army of Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev granted us the joy of victory and glory, the historical Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation, and we will celebrate the new year in territorial integrity”.

He said: “Traditionally, the Caspian Energy Forum was held four times a year: in September in Azerbaijan, in June in Georgia, etc. Unfortunately, during the pandemic we had to hold the Caspian Energy Forum and the international Caspian Business Award 2020 prize presentation ceremony at the end of the year.

For technical reasons, we have split the forum into several parts, and the current Caspian Energy Investment Forum is dedicated to investments and the results of the year. In the first half of 2021, the Caspian Energy Forum, dedicated to the oil-gas and industrial sector, will be held in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan. Our goal as a single platform is to continue to develop our activities while remaining on the international arena. As you know, the Caspian Energy Club has been holding its 111th event since March 30, and I congratulate the members of the club on this event. Today, in their speeches, the speakers of the 10th international Caspian Energy Investment Forum noted the results of 2020 and the goals for 2021. Despite the fact that the forum was held online, the speeches of both government officials and company executives allowed the forum participants to literally get in touch with the details of the business environment.”

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizadeh, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Javad Gasimov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, Head of the Department of Migration Policy and Legal Support of the Migration Service Vahid Gahramanov, Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Rashad Mafusov and Deputy Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Ministry of Economy Samir Humbatov shared with the forum participants the results achieved this year, as well as goals and expectations for 2021.

Further, General Director of Azerigaz PU Ruslan Aliyev, Director of the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC Araz Mammadzade, General Director of ASE AFRIKA hızlı Cargo and Distribution Rashad Abasov, General Director of the Azerbaijan Trade House in the Republic of Kazakhstan Huseyn Jabrayilov, Tea Products Marketing Director of Azersun Holding Derya Jantutan Ata, General Director of Debet Safety Asad Nasrullayev, General Director of Kartaş LTD. Nejmeddin Tashbag, Executive Director of Gazelli Group Narmin Ismayilova, Head of the Budget Control Department of Azpetrol LTD Ilgar Aliyev and General Director of Delta Group LLC C. O. Ilkin Shabanov made broad presentations to the participants of the 10th international Caspian Energy Investment Forum.

The closing speech of the 10th international "Caspian Energy Investment Forum" was given to the Chairman and members of the Board of the Caspian Energy Club. On behalf of the members of the Caspian Energy Club, they expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and representatives of the economic block of the government for the work done in 2020 and the support provided to entrepreneurs, as well as for the motivation and contribution they made. The Board members wished the forum participants success and new achievements in 2021 and concluded their speech with the hope of holding the next "Caspian Energy" forum in Karabakh.

Participating in the forum were representatives of 50 countries. Among them were heads of government agencies, ministries, state committees, state agencies, public services, as well as state and transnational companies, international financial institutions, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, as well as representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.