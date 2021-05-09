  • HOMEPAGE
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to publish "Heydar Aliyev and the Common Turkic Cultural Heritage" book

    09.05.2021 [12:07]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    At the initiative and with the support of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the book “Heydar Aliyev and the Common Turkic Cultural Heritage” dedicated to the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev will be published in Turkey.

    The book contains information about the invaluable contribution of the outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world as a whole, the great leader Heydar Aliyev to the development and strengthening of the common Turkic culture, the preservation of the rich heritage of the great personalities of the Turkic-speaking people, as well as to the expansion of ties between the Turkic countries.

    The book will also feature photographs reflecting the meetings of Heydar Aliyev with famous figures of culture and art of the Turkic countries, the memories of him by the representatives of the intelligentsia of the Turkic-speaking people.

    The consultant of the publication is the head of the Ataturk Center, member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, academician Nizami Jafarov.

    AZERTAG.AZ :International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to publish "Heydar Aliyev and the Common Turkic Cultural Heritage" book
