    Interregional forum held in Volgograd on AYOR chair Leyla Aliyeva`s initiative

    14.05.2021 [15:58]

    Moscow, May 14, AZERTAC

    An international forum has been held in the Russian city of Volgograd on the initiative of chair of Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AYOR) Leyla Aliyeva.

    The event was attended by representatives of AYOR`s 10 offices in the South and North Caucasus federal districts.

    The event participants visited Volgograd-Baku friendship park where they put flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev and memorial to World War Two heroes.

    The forum provided an insight into future projects aimed at ensuring comprehensive development of the Azerbaijani youth.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special correspondent

