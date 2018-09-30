    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Iranian minister: Azerbaijan has made great strides under President Ilham Aliyev

    30.09.2018 [18:58]

    Tehran, September 30, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan has made great strides under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” said Iran’s Minister of Internal Affairs Abdulrza Rahmani Fazli in his interview with AZERTAC.

    The minister noted that by demonstrating political will, the Azerbaijani and Iranian heads of state pave the way for close cooperation between the two countries. He pointed out the projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran.

    Minister Rahmani Fazli expressed Iran’s keenness to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan in fighting against international terrorism and transnational criminal groups. He described Azerbaijan as a friendly and brotherly country for Iran.

     

    Rabil Katanov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Iranian minister: Azerbaijan has made great strides under President Ilham Aliyev
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2018 [14:36]
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Russian economic development minister
    29.09.2018 [18:14]
    Azerbaijani FM meets UN Secretary-General
    29.09.2018 [17:55]
    FM Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan today offers its own development model to world
    28.09.2018 [14:59]
    Azerbaijani FM awarded high state order of Hungary
    Iranian minister: Azerbaijan has made great strides under President Ilham Aliyev