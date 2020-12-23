Israel provides humanitarian aid in framework of medical cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan, within the framework of medical cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan has donated the first part of medical equipment to the country, the Embassy told AZERTAC.

Deputy Chief of Mission Charge d`Affairs Doron Pe'er handed the medical equipment to Head of International Cooperation and Protocol Division of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) Ramin Aghayev and Senior Protocol Expert of the International Cooperation and Protocol Division of TABIB Ramin Burjaliyev. The humanitarian aid includes 3 (three) units of Coagulator 400 HP TOUCH, LED and 6 (six) units of EKQ 12 channels ECG200S 80609274, Cardioline.

“The Embassy of Israel intensifies its medical and humanitarian cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan. Today the Embassy has provided Azerbaijani hospitals with advanced medical equipment through TABIB. This comes in addition to the urgent medical and humanitarian aid that was provided in Ganja and Baku in October. More medical equipment will be provided by the Embassy within a few weeks,” Doron Pe'er said.

“The year 2020 has been a challenging one for the healthcare system, with an ongoing global pandemic, and an armed conflict, during which thousands were injured and many more were affected by it. It is only natural that Israel will bolster its humanitarian cooperation with Azerbaijan, because it is what friends do in such trying times,” he mentioned.

“As we prepare for the new year of 2021, we look forward to increasing the cooperation between our countries in all areas, including agriculture, water management and irrigation, infrastructure, innovation, health, smart city planning, and more. The Embassy of Israel wishes health, peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan in the upcoming new year!” the Israeli diplomat added.