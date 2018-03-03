Italian officials show keen interest in studying Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

Italian officials have displaced a keen interest in studying the rich experience of the Azerbaijani multiculturalism model during meetings with head of Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Etibar Najafov in Rome.

Head of Studies and Institutional Relations Office of the Italian Council of Ministers Anna Nardini, deputy head of the Department for Civil Liberties and Immigration of the Italian Interior Ministry Carmine Valente, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Italy Khalid Chaouki and President of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities Noemi Di Segni hailed Azerbaijan’s rich experience in the fields of state-religion and international relations. Najafov highlighted interethnic relations and historic multicultural traditions in Azerbaijan. “Representatives of various religious and ethnic communities live in peace in Azerbaijan, which is an evidence of the role of the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism especially against a background of ongoing conflicts around the world on religious and national grounds,” he noted.

As part of his visit, Najafov also held meetings with President of the Sapienza Foundation Antonello Biagini and rector of the University of Link Campus, former Minister of Foreign and Interior Affairs of Italy Vincenzo Scotti. He gave a lecture on "Multiculturalism as a State Policy of Azerbaijan" to master students, professors and teachers of Sapienza University and the University of Link Campus. Najafov highlighted the historical and cultural roots of Azerbaijan's strong traditions of interfaith tolerance and multiculturalism, and spoke about its role in the state policy.

Najafov presented books on the Azerbaijani multiculturalism to the Italian officials and libraries of the universities.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent