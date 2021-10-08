  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Italy's Turin to host Eurovision song contest in 2022

    08.10.2021 [17:50]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    The Italian city of Turin will host the 2022 Eurovision song contest, one of the world’s largest televised events, marking its return to Italy after 31 years, the event’s organizers said on Friday, according to Reuters.

    Eurovision said in a statement on its website that Italy was awarded the right to stage next year’s event after the Italian band Maneskin won the 2021 edition in Rotterdam.

    The contest was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

    The event, which reached nearly 190 million viewers on television and online in 2021, will take place at the PalaOlimpico stadium. The final is set for May 14, Eurovision said.

    Italy previously staged the song contest in Naples in 1965 and in Rome in 1991.

    The northern city of Turin was chosen following a bidding process in which it won against 16 other cities.

    Eurovision features live musical numbers from more than 50 countries, reaching beyond European borders to Israel and Australia.

    Countries vote for each others’ entries in a complex system beloved by fans.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italy's Turin to host Eurovision song contest in 2022
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.10.2021 [12:50]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds presentatation of e-book "Seven Beauties” of Nizami Ganjavi at 7th Baku International Book Fair
    09.10.2021 [16:15]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expands relations with Turkey
    07.10.2021 [18:51]
    Publications of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation displayed at 7th annual International Book Exhibition in Baku
    30.09.2021 [14:42]
    September 30 marks International Translation Day
    Italy's Turin to host Eurovision song contest in 2022