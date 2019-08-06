    • / SPORTS

    Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to vie for medals at world championships in Uzbekistan

    06.08.2019 [10:08]

    Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will compete at the 2019 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Uzbekistan on August 7-10.

    The Azerbaijani team’s squad includes 10 fighters (7 boys and 3 girls) who will contest medals in 10 weight categories.

