Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to vie for medals at world championships in Uzbekistan
06.08.2019 [10:08]
Baku, August 6, AZERTAC
Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will compete at the 2019 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Uzbekistan on August 7-10.
The Azerbaijani team’s squad includes 10 fighters (7 boys and 3 girls) who will contest medals in 10 weight categories.
