Baku, August 6, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will compete at the 2019 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Uzbekistan on August 7-10. The Azerbaijani team’s squad includes 10 fighters (7 boys and 3 girls) who will contest medals in 10 weight categories.

AZERTAG.AZ : Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to vie for medals at world championships in Uzbekistan

