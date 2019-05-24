    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics

    24.05.2019 [21:04]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani gymnastics team have qualified for the final of the 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics.

    The Azerbaijani team included Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova.

    The three-day tournament brings together nearly 400 gymnasts from 22 countries

    AZERTAG.AZ :Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2019 [21:08]
    European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku
    24.05.2019 [17:27]
    Two Azerbaijani boxers into semifinal of Grand Prix Usti nad Labem
    24.05.2019 [15:38]
    Gymnasts of Armenian origin: Baku is a beautiful city, people are very sociable and cheerful VIDEO
    23.05.2019 [20:37]
    Azerbaijani judokas to contest medals at Montreal Grand Prix 2019
    Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics