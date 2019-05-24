Baku, May 24, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani gymnastics team have qualified for the final of the 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics. The Azerbaijani team included Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova. The three-day tournament brings together nearly 400 gymnasts from 22 countries

AZERTAG.AZ : Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter