    Largest-ever bank robbery prevented in Brazil

    04.10.2017 [11:29]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    The largest-ever bank robbery was prevented in Brazil, according to Russian Reality.

    In Brazil, the police detained a group of malefactors who tried to commit the biggest heist in the history of the country. As informs television channel Globo citing police data, the perpetrators dug a tunnel into the Bank vault, where it was 1 billion Brazilian reais ($314 million).

    The length of the tunnel amounted to more than 500 m. In its construction the robbers spent 4 million Brazilian reais ($1.26 million). It led to protected storage Banco do Brasil in Sao Paulo, where the money was kept. According to the police, in case of success, this could be the biggest Bank robbery in history.

     

