Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix to seize title lead

Lewis Hamilton claimed his second race victory of the 2020 season, leading the Hungarian Grand Prix from start to finish to take control of the drivers’ championship, according to Eurosport.

The six-time world champion claimed pole in Saturday qualifying and had no trouble in converting that into a race victory, with Max Verstappen finishing second to prevent a second consecutive Mercedes one-two. Valtteri Bottas still made it on the podium after a start which saw him fall from P2 to sixth in the opening lap.

There was drama before the start as Max Verstappen crashed into the barrier on his way to the grid, with the Red Bull engineers only just patching up the Dutch driver’s car in time to start the race.

Verstappen recovered from this early setback to a distant second behind the dominant Hamilton, with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel rounding out the top five.

F1 now takes a two-week break before heading to Silverstone after three race weekends in three consecutive weeks.