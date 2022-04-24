Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Bosnia and Herzegovina early on Sunday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake hit 13 kilometers (21 miles) east of the town of Stolac in the south of the country and 40 km southeast of the southern Mostar city at a depth of 8 km.

No loss of life has been reported.

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed when a magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Bosnia and Herzegovina last Saturday.

The quake hit the Ljubinje municipality in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 182 km southeast of the capital Sarajevo, at a depth of 2 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

At least three people were injured, according to Stolac State Hospital.