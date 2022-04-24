  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina

    24.04.2022 [18:21]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Bosnia and Herzegovina early on Sunday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

    The quake hit 13 kilometers (21 miles) east of the town of Stolac in the south of the country and 40 km southeast of the southern Mostar city at a depth of 8 km.

    No loss of life has been reported.

    Meanwhile, at least one person was killed when a magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Bosnia and Herzegovina last Saturday.

    The quake hit the Ljubinje municipality in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 182 km southeast of the capital Sarajevo, at a depth of 2 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

    At least three people were injured, according to Stolac State Hospital.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [16:49]
    Peru’s mysterious Machu Picchu – most significant tangible legacy of Inca civilization
    25.04.2022 [16:07]
    Ceremony held in Turkiye to mark Gallipoli landings
    25.04.2022 [15:51]
    Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 56 terrorists in latest northern Iraq operation
    25.04.2022 [15:42]
    World's oldest person dies in Japan at 119
    Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina