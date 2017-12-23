    • / POLITICS

    Malcolm Hoenlein: President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative on Islamic solidarity is example to other leaders

    23.12.2017 [19:19]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    “President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative on Islamic solidarity is an example to leaders of other countries,” CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein has told AZERTAC.

    “By declaring 2017 as a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev sent an important message to the Muslim and European countries and the whole world,” he noted.

    Hoenlein hailed what the Azerbaijani government has done to ensure peaceful coexistence of representatives of different nations, religions, including the Jewish community.

