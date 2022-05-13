Man City unveil Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of ‘93:20’ Premier League title-winning goal against QPR

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

Manchester City have unveiled a Sergio Aguero statue outside their Etihad Stadium home on the 10th anniversary of the Argentine striker’s famous Premier League title-clinching goal against Queens Park Rangers, according to goal.com.

Said strike was recorded in the 94th minute of a final day fixture that saw the Blues battle back from two goals down to pip arch-rivals Manchester United to a domestic crown in dramatic fashion under the management of Roberto Mancini.

Aguero would go on to become the club’s all-time leading marksman across 10 memorable years in English football, and a permanent reminder of his efforts has now been put in place alongside monuments recognising the achievements of his former team-mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

The Argentine frontman, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, hit 260 goals for the Blues through 390 appearances.

None were more memorable than the one registered after 93 minutes and 20 seconds of a showdown with QPR that allowed a first Premier League title of the Sheikh Mansour era to be secured.

In total, Aguero would claim 15 major honours while on the books at the Etihad Stadium – including five top-flight crowns, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

Award-winning sculptor Andy Scott has constructed the Aguero statue “using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel”.

City have pointed out that the finished article will be “illuminated with blue tinted lighting” at night to make it look even more dramatic.

The statue stands on the east side of the Etihad Stadium and can expect to attract plenty of interest over the coming weeks, months and years, with City’s next home game set to see them play host to Aston Villa on May 22 as the curtain comes down on what they hope will be another title-winning campaign.