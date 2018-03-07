Mazahir Panahov: Independent Media Center aims to ensure transparency in elections 

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

“The establishment of the Independent Media Center is aimed at ensuring transparency in the elections and keeping the public regularly informed of progress in the implementation of the election process,” Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has told journalists.

Panahov noted that the practice of establishing media centers for elections is widely used internationally, adding that such centers operate in developed countries and are designed to ensure a fair and transparent election process. He said Azerbaijan has been applying this experience since 2000, continuously improving it over time.

Emphasizing that the center is completely independent, Mazahir Panahov said: “The center is equipped with state of the art technologies. Election entities, candidates and their authorized representatives can benefit from the Center's opportunities in conveying their views to the public. In addition, there are all necessary conditions for local and international media representatives to benefit from the Center.”