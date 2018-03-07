    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Mazahir Panahov: Independent Media Center aims to ensure transparency in elections 

    07.03.2018 [18:46]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    “The establishment of the Independent Media Center is aimed at ensuring transparency in the elections and keeping the public regularly informed of progress in the implementation of the election process,” Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has told journalists.

    Panahov noted that the practice of establishing media centers for elections is widely used internationally, adding that such centers operate in developed countries and are designed to ensure a fair and transparent election process. He said Azerbaijan has been applying this experience since 2000, continuously improving it over time.

    Emphasizing that the center is completely independent, Mazahir Panahov said: “The center is equipped with state of the art technologies. Election entities, candidates and their authorized representatives can benefit from the Center's opportunities in conveying their views to the public. In addition, there are all necessary conditions for local and international media representatives to benefit from the Center.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mazahir Panahov: Independent Media Center aims to ensure transparency in elections 
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.03.2018 [15:49]
    Central Election Commission launches Independent Media Center
    10.02.2018 [13:38]
    Republican conference of YAP city and regional branches gets underway
    05.02.2018 [16:25]
    Sattar Mehbaliyev re-elected chairman of ATUC
    30.01.2018 [14:27]
    Keys and documents to apartments presented to journalists VIDEO
    Mazahir Panahov: Independent Media Center aims to ensure transparency in elections 