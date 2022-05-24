Messi reunion at Inter Miami appeals to Suarez as Atletico striker prepares for next move

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

The duo enjoyed great success together at Barcelona and are now both being linked with moves to MLS, according to Goal.com

Luis Suarez has admitted that a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami holds great appeal to him as the Atletico Madrid striker ponders his next move ahead of his Wanda Metropolitano exit.

Suarez and Messi won numerous trophies together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

The former left Camp Nou in acrimonious circumstances, though, and has spent the last two seasons with Atletico, while Messi has just finished his debut season at Paris Saint-Germain - with Barca having been unable to hand him a new contract last year.