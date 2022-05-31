Mikayil Jabbarov: GDP in non-oil and gas sector increased by 11.4%
AzerTAg.az
31.05.2022 [18:47]
Baku, May 31, AZERTAC
“As a continuation of the rapid recovery process in the Azerbaijani economy after the pandemic, in January-April this year GDP increased by 7.2%, compared to the same period last year, to 39 bln. 554.8 mln. manats, whilst the non-oil and gas sector GDP grew by 11.4% to 19 bln. 469.1 mln. manats,” said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
“Thus, in the first 4 months of 2021, GDP was 0.2% less than in January-April of the previous year. GDP in the non-oil and gas sector increased by only 4.1% in the same period last year compared to January-April 2020,” the minister added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
31.05.2022 [19:33]
31.05.2022 [19:21]
28.05.2022 [15:17]
28.05.2022 [14:07]
MULTIMEDIA
31.05.2022 [17:14]
30.05.2022 [14:44]
30.05.2022 [09:31]
31.05.2022 [20:42]
31.05.2022 [20:33]
31.05.2022 [16:17]
31.05.2022 [12:30]
31.05.2022 [20:38]
31.05.2022 [19:33]
31.05.2022 [19:21]
31.05.2022 [18:47]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
30.05.2022 [19:57]
30.05.2022 [18:27]
30.05.2022 [13:15]
26.05.2022 [21:26]
25.05.2022 [18:22]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
31.05.2022 [20:27]
30.05.2022 [17:46]
27.05.2022 [18:52]
26.05.2022 [19:18]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
31.05.2022 [20:50]
31.05.2022 [13:57]
30.05.2022 [12:57]
28.05.2022 [19:22]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note