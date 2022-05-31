  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Mikayil Jabbarov: GDP in non-oil and gas sector increased by 11.4%

    31.05.2022 [18:47]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    “As a continuation of the rapid recovery process in the Azerbaijani economy after the pandemic, in January-April this year GDP increased by 7.2%, compared to the same period last year, to 39 bln. 554.8 mln. manats, whilst the non-oil and gas sector GDP grew by 11.4% to 19 bln. 469.1 mln. manats,” said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

    “Thus, in the first 4 months of 2021, GDP was 0.2% less than in January-April of the previous year. GDP in the non-oil and gas sector increased by only 4.1% in the same period last year compared to January-April 2020,” the minister added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Mikayil Jabbarov: GDP in non-oil and gas sector increased by 11.4%
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [19:33]
    Azerbaijan exports 127,700 tons of fruits and vegetables in four months
    31.05.2022 [19:21]
    Representative office of Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs opens in Berlin
    28.05.2022 [15:17]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU
    28.05.2022 [14:07]
    Take Off Baku Startup Summit winners announced
    Mikayil Jabbarov: GDP in non-oil and gas sector increased by 11.4%