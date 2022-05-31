Mikayil Jabbarov: GDP in non-oil and gas sector increased by 11.4%

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

“As a continuation of the rapid recovery process in the Azerbaijani economy after the pandemic, in January-April this year GDP increased by 7.2%, compared to the same period last year, to 39 bln. 554.8 mln. manats, whilst the non-oil and gas sector GDP grew by 11.4% to 19 bln. 469.1 mln. manats,” said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

“Thus, in the first 4 months of 2021, GDP was 0.2% less than in January-April of the previous year. GDP in the non-oil and gas sector increased by only 4.1% in the same period last year compared to January-April 2020,” the minister added.