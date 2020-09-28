  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Military attaches, representatives of international organizations informed about aggression of Armenians against Azerbaijan

    28.09.2020 [13:05]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Military attaches accredited in the country by the Ministry of Defence and representatives of the international organizations (UN, EU, International Committee of the Red Cross) were informed about the aggression of the Armenians against Azerbaijan, current state in the line of contacts, counter measures by the country`s troops, and the condition of operation.

    The representatives were also informed about losses of enemy, liberated lands and heights, as well as the enemy`s provocation and disinformation activities.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Military attaches, representatives of international organizations informed about aggression of Armenians against Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2020 [16:21]
    Azerbaijani army strikes Armenia’s artillery units in Aghdara direction
    28.09.2020 [16:08]
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The Armenian Army is facing a shortage of food and medicines
    28.09.2020 [14:41]
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: “Military command staff of Armenia ordered to use weapons against its soldiers”
    28.09.2020 [13:10]
    Azerbaijani army destroys two more tanks of Armenia
    Military attaches, representatives of international organizations informed about aggression of Armenians against Azerbaijan Military attaches, representatives of international organizations informed about aggression of Armenians against Azerbaijan