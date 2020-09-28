Military attaches, representatives of international organizations informed about aggression of Armenians against Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2020 [13:05]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Military attaches accredited in the country by the Ministry of Defence and representatives of the international organizations (UN, EU, International Committee of the Red Cross) were informed about the aggression of the Armenians against Azerbaijan, current state in the line of contacts, counter measures by the country`s troops, and the condition of operation.
The representatives were also informed about losses of enemy, liberated lands and heights, as well as the enemy`s provocation and disinformation activities.
