  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition

    03.05.2022 [16:02]

    Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

    In compliance with safety measures, the Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition in a planned manner, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    "We inform that the ammunition disposal process will be carried out on May 4 - 7 at the Seyfali training range.

    The public will be periodically informed about the ongoing blasting work," the ministy noted.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.05.2022 [11:17]
    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire
    02.05.2022 [10:57]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar district
    01.05.2022 [18:00]
    Final meeting on results of Q1 held in military unit, Lachin
    01.05.2022 [11:29]
    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district
    Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan Army units continue to dispose expired and unusable ammunition