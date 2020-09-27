Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan Army’s troops launched counter-offensive operation along the entire front

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“The command staff of the Azerbaijan Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of our troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The military personnel and tank units, with the support of units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, frontline aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), determining a large number of manpower (military personnel), military facilities, and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces located in the forward line and in the depths of the enemy's defense, have destroyed them.”

“According to the information received, 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed in various directions. A combat helicopter of the Air Force of Azerbaijan was shot down in the Tartar direction, the crew members are alive.

The blitz counter-offensive operation of our troops continues,” the ministry said.