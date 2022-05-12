  • HOMEPAGE
    Mont-Saint-Michel and its Bay - UNESCO world heritage site in Normandy, France

    Perched on a rocky islet in the midst of vast sandbanks exposed to powerful tides between Normandy and Brittany stand the ‘Marvel of the West’, a Gothic-style Benedictine abbey, dedicated to the archangel St Michael, and the village that grew up in the shadow of its great walls.

    Built between the 11th and 16th centuries, the abbey is a technical and artistic tour de force, having had to adapt to the problems posed by this unique natural site.

    The Mont-Saint-Michel and the Bay of the Mont-Saint-Michel have been listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 1979.

    Mont-Saint-Michel receives more than three million visitors a year and represents the second most Frequented in France.

    The tides in the Bay can vary greatly, at roughly 14 metres (46 ft) between high and low watermarks. The coastal flats have been polderised to create pastureland.

    The monastery was an important place in medieval Christianity. It was dedicated to the archangel St Michael. The first monastic establishment here dates from the 8th century.

    The core zone also includes the Old Windmill of Moidrey, which is located on the top of a hill adjacent to the Bay. The Mill was built in 1806 to produce flour.

    This architectural feat, and the abbey’s exceptional harmony with its surrounding, so sought after by the abbey’s creators, still inspire awe today.

