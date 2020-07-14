  • HOMEPAGE
    Movement of China – Italy container block train resumed

    14.07.2020 [19:02]

    Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

    Container trains carrying tomato sauce from China to Italy have resumed their traffic.

    Another train consisting of 82 containers was delivered from the Kazakh Port of Aktau to the Port of Baku by the feeder ship Beket-Ata, operated by ADY Container LLC – a subsidiary of Azerbaijani Railways.

    Once the 20-foot containers arrived to the port, they were loaded onto platforms and transported by rail to the Georgian port of Poti, from where they will be shipped to Italy. The operator of the transportation is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    It should be noted that since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been a disruption in the movement of container trains from China to Italy, which regularly carry tomato sauce.

